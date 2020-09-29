Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt SA (NYSE:EDN) Short Interest Update

Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt SA (NYSE:EDN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the August 31st total of 49,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EDN shares. TheStreet cut shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt SA (NYSE:EDN) by 69.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,360 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EDN traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.07. 209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,942. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $7.62. The firm has a market cap of $140.49 million, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 0.84.

Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt (NYSE:EDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $283.97 million for the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. As a group, analysts expect that Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima, a public service company, engages in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. It serves approximately 8.5 million people in the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and the northern part of the City of Buenos Aires through the concession of 4,637 square kilometers.

