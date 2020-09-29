Emergent Capital Inc (OTCMKTS:EMGC) Short Interest Update

Emergent Capital Inc (OTCMKTS:EMGC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a growth of 125.6% from the August 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EMGC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.36. 60,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,844. The company has a quick ratio of 22.38, a current ratio of 22.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Emergent Capital has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.70 million, a PE ratio of 0.75 and a beta of -1.56.

Emergent Capital (OTCMKTS:EMGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Emergent Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in life settlements. As of November 31, 2018, it owned a portfolio of 588 life insurance policies. The company was formerly known as Imperial Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Emergent Capital, Inc in September 2015. Emergent Capital, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

