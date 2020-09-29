Electrovaya (TSE:EFL) Shares Up 17.6%

Shares of Electrovaya Inc. (TSE:EFL) traded up 17.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.87 and last traded at C$0.87. 666,808 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 274% from the average session volume of 178,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.74.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.38. The firm has a market cap of $94.83 million and a PE ratio of -148.33.

Electrovaya (TSE:EFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$6.65 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Electrovaya Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets lithium-ion based battery products in Canada, the United States, Germany, and internationally. It provides lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles (MHEVs) and other electric transportation applications, as well as for electric stationary storage and other battery markets.

