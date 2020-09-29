Electrovaya (TSE:EFL) Shares Up 17.6%

Shares of Electrovaya Inc. (TSE:EFL) traded up 17.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.87 and last traded at C$0.87. 666,808 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 274% from the average session volume of 178,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.74.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.38. The firm has a market cap of $94.83 million and a PE ratio of -148.33.

Electrovaya (TSE:EFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$6.65 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Electrovaya Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Electrovaya Company Profile (TSE:EFL)

Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets lithium-ion based battery products in Canada, the United States, Germany, and internationally. It provides lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles (MHEVs) and other electric transportation applications, as well as for electric stationary storage and other battery markets.

