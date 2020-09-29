Electroneum Price Hits $0.0050 on Exchanges (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 29th. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Cryptohub, Bitbns and Kucoin. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $51.30 million and $822,712.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 10,195,579,726 coins. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog.

Electroneum Coin Trading

Electroneum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Liquid, CoinBene, Cryptomate, Bitbns, Cryptopia, Cryptohub and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

