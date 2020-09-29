Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE) Short Interest Update

Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 360.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ ELSE opened at $3.49 on Tuesday. Electro-Sensors has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 million, a PE ratio of 174.59 and a beta of 0.55.

Get Electro-Sensors alerts:

Electro-Sensors (NASDAQ:ELSE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.09 million during the quarter. Electro-Sensors had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 0.33%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Electro-Sensors stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,816 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.29% of Electro-Sensors as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Electro-Sensors

Electro-Sensors, Inc manufactures and sells industrial production monitoring and process control systems. It manufactures and sells various monitoring systems that measure machine production and operation rates, as well as systems that regulate the speed of related machines in production processes. The company's speed monitoring systems include a line of products that measure production counts or rates, such as parts, gallons, or board feet; and alarm systems, tachometers, and other devices that translate impulses from the sensors.

Recommended Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Electro-Sensors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electro-Sensors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.