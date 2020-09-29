Electricite de France SA (OTCMKTS:ECIFF) Short Interest Update

Electricite de France SA (OTCMKTS:ECIFF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 198,700 shares, an increase of 133.8% from the August 31st total of 85,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 283.9 days.

ECIFF remained flat at $$10.03 on Tuesday. Electricite de France has a 1 year low of $7.13 and a 1 year high of $14.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.27.

Electricite de France Company Profile

Electricité de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of power and energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

