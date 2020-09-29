Electricite de France SA (OTCMKTS:ECIFF) Short Interest Update

Electricite de France SA (OTCMKTS:ECIFF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 198,700 shares, an increase of 133.8% from the August 31st total of 85,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 283.9 days.
ECIFF remained flat at $$10.03 on Tuesday. Electricite de France has a 1 year low of $7.13 and a 1 year high of $14.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.27.
Electricite de France Company Profile
