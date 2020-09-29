EBCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $471,662.40 (EBC)

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 29th. EBCoin has a market capitalization of $471,662.40 and $43,006.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EBCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, EBCoin has traded 19.3% higher against the dollar.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00043104 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004814 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007117 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $512.72 or 0.04790025 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009358 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00057041 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002166 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00033782 BTC.

EBCoin (CRYPTO:EBC) is a token. It launched on January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,585,368,086 tokens. The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . EBCoin’s official website is ebcoin.io

EBCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EBCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

