Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR) Shares Gap Down to $0.42

Eastern Platinum Ltd. (TSE:ELR) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.42, but opened at $0.39. Eastern Platinum shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 20,200 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $42.25 million and a P/E ratio of -3.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.47.

Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$12.89 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eastern Platinum Ltd. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastern Platinum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of platinum group metal (PGM) and chrome properties in South Africa. Its PGM deposits include platinum, palladium, rhodium, iridium, ruthenium, and osmium. The company principally holds a 87.5% interest in the Crocodile River Mine located on the western limb and the Kennedy's Vale project located on the eastern limb of Bushveld Complex; a 87% interest in the Mareesburg project situated on the eastern limb of the Bushveld Complex; and a 93.4% interest in the Spitzkop project located on the eastern limb of the Bushveld Complex.

