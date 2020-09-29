Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DYNATRONICS CORP. is involved in the design, manufacture and sale of medical devices for therapeutic use by medical practitioners. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Dynatronics in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $1.30 price target on shares of Dynatronics in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Aegis reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $1.45 price target on shares of Dynatronics in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1.44.

DYNT stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.82. Dynatronics has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $3.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of -0.31.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Dynatronics had a negative return on equity of 13.41% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. On average, analysts forecast that Dynatronics will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dynatronics stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 44,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Dynatronics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes orthopedic soft goods, medical supplies, and physical therapy and rehabilitation equipment in the United States and internationally. It offers ankle and wrist braces, hot packs, cold packs, lumbar rolls, cervical collars, slings, cervical pillows, bolsters, positioning wedges, back cushions, lotions and gels, paper products, athletic tape, splints, elastic wraps, exercise weights, exercise bands and tubing, electrodes, and rehabilitation and back products.

