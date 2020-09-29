Dynamic (DYN) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.72 Million

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. During the last seven days, Dynamic has traded 61.6% higher against the US dollar. Dynamic has a market capitalization of $5.72 million and $4,287.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00003515 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dynamic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,761.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.89 or 0.03325716 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $227.43 or 0.02113398 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.52 or 0.00422968 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.85 or 0.00918575 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00011708 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00049922 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.61 or 0.00563178 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00010926 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

Dynamic (DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,109,793 coins. The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dynamic Coin Trading

Dynamic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.