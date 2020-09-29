DUFRY AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

DUFRY AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the August 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

DUFRY stock remained flat at $$2.97 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,900. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.05. DUFRY AG/ADR has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $10.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.49 and a beta of 1.55.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of DUFRY AG/ADR in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

Dufry AG operates as a travel retail company in Southern Europe, Africa, the United Kingdom, Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, Latin America, and North America. The company operates various store concepts, including general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, and RegStaer brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

