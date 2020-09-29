DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “DRDGOLD is a medium-sized, unhedged gold producer with investments in South Africa and Australasia. Incontrovertibly bullish about its product, the company has recently concluded extensive refocusing of its gold interests. “

Get DRDGOLD alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of DRDGOLD from $11.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

NYSE DRD opened at $11.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.44. DRDGOLD has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $18.05. The company has a market cap of $804.36 million, a PE ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.2072 per share. This is a boost from DRDGOLD’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. DRDGOLD’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRD. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in DRDGOLD by 34.4% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 339,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 86,885 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 27.9% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 28,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 6,324 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 62.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 83,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 31,828 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DRDGOLD in the second quarter worth $488,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 18.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 15.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DRDGOLD Company Profile

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company's activities include exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the central and western Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DRDGOLD (DRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.