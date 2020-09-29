Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Argus

Argus assumed coverage on shares of Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

DKNG has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub raised Draftkings from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Draftkings in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Draftkings from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Draftkings from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Draftkings from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.58.

Shares of DKNG opened at $56.89 on Friday. Draftkings has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $58.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.07.

Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.40). Equities analysts anticipate that Draftkings will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Draftkings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $310,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Draftkings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $948,000. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Draftkings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Draftkings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Draftkings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $346,000. 51.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

