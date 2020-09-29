DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,300 shares, an increase of 67.6% from the August 31st total of 90,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 344,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NYSE DSL traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,032. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 52 week low of $10.35 and a 52 week high of $21.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.76.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.40%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 726.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Company Profile

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

