Dogecoin (DOGE) Market Cap Hits $337.73 Million

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 29th. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges including Tripe Dice Exchange, BtcTrade.im, Bitsane and Sistemkoin. During the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $337.73 million and $38.64 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.42 or 0.00422925 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00011744 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000497 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003569 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000380 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 126,466,467,834 coins. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Dogecoin Coin Trading

Dogecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, Sistemkoin, Tripe Dice Exchange, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, OpenLedger DEX, Coinbe, C-Patex, Bitbns, Bit-Z, Fatbtc, SouthXchange, Ovis, Poloniex, Exmo, FreiExchange, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, BiteBTC, CoinFalcon, Tidex, Bitsane, Kraken, ZB.COM, BtcTrade.im, Graviex, QBTC, Coinsquare, Mercatox, Robinhood, Trade Satoshi, YoBit, CoinEgg, HitBTC, Upbit, Tux Exchange, Livecoin, cfinex, BX Thailand, Novaexchange, BTC Trade UA, Gate.io, Indodax, Cryptohub, CoinEx, Crex24, BCEX, Exrates, Bleutrade, Bits Blockchain, Instant Bitex, BitFlip, C-CEX, Koineks, Cryptomate, Bittrex and Coindeal. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

