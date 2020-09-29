DLH Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:DLHC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

DLH Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:DLHC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a growth of 77.1% from the August 31st total of 14,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 76,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLHC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of DLH during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of DLH during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DLH during the second quarter worth approximately $286,000. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of DLH by 10.6% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 107,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 10,299 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of DLH during the second quarter worth approximately $809,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DLHC opened at $7.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.91. The company has a market cap of $92.90 million, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.07. DLH has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $11.49.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $51.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.00 million. DLH had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 3.44%. Sell-side analysts expect that DLH will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DLHC shares. ValuEngine downgraded DLH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of DLH in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DLH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of DLH in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. DLH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of educational and environmental support services for the underserved children and youth comprising health, nutritional, parental, and behavioral services; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

