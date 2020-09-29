DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF) Short Interest Up 112.1% in September

DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, an increase of 112.1% from the August 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS DKSHF remained flat at $$64.50 during trading on Tuesday. DKSH has a 1 year low of $63.15 and a 1 year high of $66.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.75.

DKSH Company Profile

DKSH Holding Ltd. provides various market expansion services in Thailand, Greater China, Malaysia, Singapore, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers sourcing, marketing, sales, distribution, and after-sales services. It operates through Consumer Goods, Healthcare, Performance Materials, and Technology segments.

