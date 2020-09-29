Dixie Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXYN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dixie Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXYN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, a growth of 111.7% from the August 31st total of 16,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dixie Group stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dixie Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXYN) by 41.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,100 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.61% of Dixie Group worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 34.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dixie Group alerts:

Shares of DXYN opened at $0.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 million, a P/E ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.86. Dixie Group has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $2.09.

Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dixie Group had a net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $60.82 million during the quarter.

About Dixie Group

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products for residential and commercial applications primarily in the United States. It offers residential carpets and custom rugs, specialty carpets and rugs, residential tufted broadloom and rugs, and broadloom and modular carpet tiles.

See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Dixie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dixie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.