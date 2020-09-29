Diversified United Investment Limited (ASX:DUI) Insider Acquires A$226,095.32 in Stock

Diversified United Investment Limited (ASX:DUI) insider Charles Goode purchased 53,781 shares of Diversified United Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$4.20 ($3.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$226,095.32 ($161,496.66).

The company has a 50 day moving average of A$3.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$4.35. The company has a quick ratio of 27.15, a current ratio of 27.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02.

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. Diversified United Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.72%.

Diversified United Investment Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For the equity portion of its portfolio, the firm invests in Australian and international equities.

