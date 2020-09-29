Discovery Inc Series C Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 4,101 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,290% compared to the typical daily volume of 295 call options.

Discovery Inc Series C stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.63. 168,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,084,936. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.41. Discovery Inc Series C has a 1 year low of $15.43 and a 1 year high of $31.20.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Discovery Inc Series C had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on DISCK. ValuEngine cut shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,788,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,463,000 after buying an additional 34,993 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C by 128.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,421,000 after acquiring an additional 230,750 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 96,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 491,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,621,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares during the period. 54.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Discovery Inc Series C

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

