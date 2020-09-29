Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSE:FAZ) Short Interest Update

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSE:FAZ) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 876,600 shares, a decline of 35.1% from the August 31st total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,265,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE:FAZ traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.56. 445,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,026,959. Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $77.64.

See Also: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.