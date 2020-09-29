digitiliti, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGI) Short Interest Up 138.1% in September

digitiliti, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 138.1% from the August 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

DIGI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.03. 290,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,519. digitiliti has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.04.

digitiliti Company Profile

Digitiliti, Inc provides online data protection solutions to the small and medium business and small to medium enterprise markets in the United States. It offers DigiBAK, an online data backup and recovery service for various machines in a network, including desktops, laptops, and file and print servers.

