DigitalNote 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $17,355.00 (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One DigitalNote coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DigitalNote has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. DigitalNote has a total market capitalization of $4.15 million and $17,355.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.63 or 0.00895774 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003376 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001991 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000398 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000650 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 67.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,080,604,803 coins and its circulating supply is 4,865,504,311 coins. The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

DigitalNote can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

