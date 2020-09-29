DigitalBits (XDB) Trading 12.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 29th. During the last week, DigitalBits has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. DigitalBits has a total market capitalization of $4.29 million and $613,719.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalBits token can now be purchased for $0.0115 or 0.00000107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.48 or 0.00628302 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00008066 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00005826 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00029905 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.05361944 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000760 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000093 BTC.

DigitalBits Token Profile

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 372,021,508 tokens. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

DigitalBits can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, CoinExchange and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

