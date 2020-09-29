Digital Gold (GOLD) Price Reaches $58.94 on Top Exchanges

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One Digital Gold token can currently be bought for approximately $58.94 or 0.00548429 BTC on exchanges. Digital Gold has a total market capitalization of $797,758.42 and $1.29 million worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Digital Gold has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Digital Gold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009326 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00264618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00041145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00091165 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.38 or 0.01585436 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000241 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00180649 BTC.

Digital Gold Profile

Digital Gold’s total supply is 19,181 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,536 tokens. The official website for Digital Gold is gold.storage . Digital Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin

Digital Gold Token Trading

Digital Gold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.