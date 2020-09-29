Digirad (NASDAQ:DRAD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Digirad (NASDAQ:DRAD) in a report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Shares of Digirad stock opened at $2.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Digirad has a 52-week low of $1.99 and a 52-week high of $8.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.90.

Digirad (NASDAQ:DRAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $1.31. The business had revenue of $22.34 million during the quarter. Digirad had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 5.19%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Digirad stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Digirad Co. (NASDAQ:DRAD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 49,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 1.06% of Digirad at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digirad Company Profile

Digirad Corporation provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Diagnostic Services, Mobile Healthcare, and Diagnostic Imaging. The Diagnostic Services segment provides nuclear and ultrasound imaging services to physicians who perform nuclear imaging, echocardiography, vascular or general ultrasound tests, imaging systems, radiopharmaceuticals, and licensing services.

