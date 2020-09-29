Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:SLNCF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:SLNCF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 39.5% from the August 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

SLNCF stock remained flat at $$6.14 during midday trading on Tuesday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $7.70.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Silence Therapeutics plc focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of novel RNA therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company designs short interfering RNA (siRNA) molecules that trigger the RNAi pathway and mediate the degradation of specific target messenger RNAs.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.