DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Short Interest Update

DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, an increase of 111.0% from the August 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Shares of DPSGY stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.58. 39,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,120. The company has a market cap of $56.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.57. DEUTSCHE POST A/S has a 1 year low of $20.14 and a 1 year high of $47.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.57 billion for the quarter. DEUTSCHE POST A/S had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 3.51%. As a group, analysts predict that DEUTSCHE POST A/S will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DEUTSCHE POST A/S

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

