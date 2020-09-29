Dether Price Reaches $0.0091 on Major Exchanges (DTH)

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Dether has a market cap of $773,346.23 and $1,146.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dether has traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dether token can currently be purchased for $0.0091 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043011 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004874 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007007 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $516.18 or 0.04804684 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009325 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00056846 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002173 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00033833 BTC.

Dether Profile

DTH is a token. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2017. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dether is dether.io

Buying and Selling Dether

Dether can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

