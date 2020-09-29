DENSO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Short Interest Update

DENSO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 45.9% from the August 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:DNZOY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.37. 5,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.97. DENSO CORP/ADR has a 1-year low of $13.31 and a 1-year high of $23.79. The stock has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.47 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.90 and its 200-day moving average is $18.68.

DENSO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.19). DENSO CORP/ADR had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that DENSO CORP/ADR will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

DNZOY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut DENSO CORP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DENSO CORP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded DENSO CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut DENSO CORP/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

DENSO CORP/ADR Company Profile

DENSO Corporation manufactures and sells automotive components and systems, industrial products, and home appliances. It offers air-conditioning systems for cars and buses; truck refrigeration units; radiators and cooling systems; gasoline and diesel engine management systems; engine-related products; products for drive systems; hybrid and electric car drive systems, and power supply and related products; power supply and starting system parts; and small motor systems for automobiles.

