DEMANT A S/ADR (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in September

DEMANT A S/ADR (OTCMKTS:WILYY) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

WILYY opened at $14.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. DEMANT A S/ADR has a 52 week low of $11.17 and a 52 week high of $15.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded DEMANT A S/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of DEMANT A S/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut DEMANT A S/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th.

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. Its products include hearing devices and implants; diagnostic instruments; and personal communication systems, such as headsets and solutions for the professional call center and office market, as well as consumer headsets for the gaming and mobile segments.

