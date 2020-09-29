DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Short Interest Down 50.9% in September

DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 50.9% from the August 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DBSDY traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.49. 35,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,213. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. DBS GRP HOLDING/S has a 52 week low of $44.22 and a 52 week high of $79.66.

DBSDY has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded DBS GRP HOLDING/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DBS GRP HOLDING/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of DBS GRP HOLDING/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

