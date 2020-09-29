Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA) Short Interest Up 92.4% in September

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, an increase of 92.4% from the August 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUSA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,089 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 5,103 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 23.6% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,147 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,234,982 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $62,917,000 after buying an additional 65,466 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 231.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 33,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $175,000.

Get Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

DUSA opened at $25.06 on Tuesday. Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $16.92 and a 52 week high of $27.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.04.

DUSA Pharmaceuticals, Inc (DUSA) is a vertically integrated dermatology company. The Company is developing and marketing Levulan photodynamic therapy (Levulan PDT). The Company’s marketed products include Levulan Kerastick 20% topical solution with PDT and the BLU-U brand light source. Levulan Kerastick and BLU-U are used for the treatment of non-hyperkeratotic actinic keratoses (AKs), of the face or scalp.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.