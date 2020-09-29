Datamine (DAM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $770,739.18

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One Datamine token can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00001348 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Datamine has a total market cap of $770,739.18 and $200,595.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Datamine has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Datamine alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009294 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00078696 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001199 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00043021 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00092001 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00008050 BTC.

Datamine Token Profile

DAM is a token. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,354,376 tokens. Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com

Datamine Token Trading

Datamine can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datamine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.