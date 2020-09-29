DaTa eXchange (DTX) Market Cap Reaches $1.49 Million

DaTa eXchange (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One DaTa eXchange token can currently be bought for about $0.0194 or 0.00000215 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinFalcon and BitForex. DaTa eXchange has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $9,521.00 worth of DaTa eXchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DaTa eXchange has traded 41% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00042984 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004850 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006971 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $514.61 or 0.04788618 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009324 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00056838 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002172 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00033864 BTC.

About DaTa eXchange

DaTa eXchange is a token. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. DaTa eXchange’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. The Reddit community for DaTa eXchange is /r/DatabrokerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DaTa eXchange is databrokerdao.com . DaTa eXchange’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . The official message board for DaTa eXchange is medium.com/databrokerdao

Buying and Selling DaTa eXchange

DaTa eXchange can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and CoinFalcon. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaTa eXchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DaTa eXchange should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DaTa eXchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

