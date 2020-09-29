Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dassault Systemes is a worldwide recognized leader in CAD/CAM/CAE and PDM II markets. The company’s mission to provide solutions to enable customers to build their digital enterprise, by defining, simulating, managing and optimizing concurrently product, manufacturing process, and resources. In this virtual space, customers create innovative, high quality, safe and affordable products. The company delivers scaleable process and design-centric solutions on both Unix and Windows NT environments. “

Get Dassault Systemes alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DASTY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Dassault Systemes in a report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Dassault Systemes in a report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Dassault Systemes in a report on Friday, July 10th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a hold rating on shares of Dassault Systemes in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised Dassault Systemes from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $202.00.

OTCMKTS DASTY opened at $186.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $183.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $48.45 billion, a PE ratio of 85.67, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.73. Dassault Systemes has a 1 year low of $113.37 and a 1 year high of $191.70.

Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Dassault Systemes had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 12.00%. Research analysts forecast that Dassault Systemes will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Dassault Systemes during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Dassault Systemes during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Dassault Systemes by 33.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dassault Systemes by 62.5% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 11,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Dassault Systemes by 1.5% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. 0.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dassault Systemes

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design (CAD); GEOVIA, which models and simulates the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dassault Systemes (DASTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Systemes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Systemes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.