Dash 1-Day Volume Reaches $217.27 Million (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. During the last seven days, Dash has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dash has a total market capitalization of $657.09 million and $217.27 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dash coin can now be purchased for approximately $67.50 or 0.00628256 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, BiteBTC, C-CEX and OKEx.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00008327 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00005825 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00029162 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $583.57 or 0.05431965 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000107 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000760 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

Dash (CRYPTO:DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,735,354 coins. The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Dash Coin Trading

Dash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ACX, Cryptomate, BiteBTC, BX Thailand, Gate.io, BTC Trade UA, ABCC, Cryptopia, Bitsane, xBTCe, B2BX, Coinroom, Graviex, TradeOgre, Binance, C-Patex, OKEx, Stocks.Exchange, Ovis, SouthXchange, Crex24, BitBay, Braziliex, Bit-Z, Bittylicious, Trade Satoshi, YoBit, Bisq, HBUS, Mercatox, Bleutrade, Coinbe, Exrates, Bithumb, Coindeal, C-CEX, Tidex, Indodax, LiteBit.eu, ZB.COM, OpenLedger DEX, Negocie Coins, Huobi, BitFlip, LBank, Coinsuper, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Coinsquare, Bittrex, Bitinka, Upbit, Poloniex, Kucoin, CoinExchange, Koineks, Bibox, Sistemkoin, Tux Exchange, CoinEx, Iquant, Bitfinex, WazirX, Altcoin Trader, Liqui, Kuna, CryptoBridge, Livecoin, HitBTC, LocalTrade, Bitbns, Liquid, COSS, WEX, Instant Bitex, Exmo, C2CX, Trade By Trade, Coinhub, CEX.IO, Coinrail and Kraken. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

