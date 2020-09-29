Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 112.5% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Dairy Farm International stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.59. 7,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,467. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Dairy Farm International has a 1 year low of $17.31 and a 1 year high of $31.78.

Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited operates as a retailer in Asia. It operates through five segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The company operates supermarkets and hypermarkets under the Wellcome, Yonghui, Cold Storage, Jasons MarketPlace, Giant, Hero, Mercato, Oliver's, 3hreesixty, San Miu, and Lucky brands; and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand.

