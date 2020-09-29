Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 112.5% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Dairy Farm International stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.59. 7,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,467. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Dairy Farm International has a 1 year low of $17.31 and a 1 year high of $31.78.
About Dairy Farm International
