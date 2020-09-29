DAD Chain 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $851,736.00 (DAD)

DAD Chain (CURRENCY:DAD) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One DAD Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00002395 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DAD Chain has a market capitalization of $2.32 million and approximately $851,736.00 worth of DAD Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DAD Chain has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043038 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004863 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007026 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $514.22 or 0.04786617 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009335 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00057309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00033816 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002163 BTC.

DAD Chain Token Profile

DAD is a token. Its launch date was September 28th, 2019. DAD Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,948,331 tokens. The official website for DAD Chain is dad.one . DAD Chain’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain . The official message board for DAD Chain is medium.com/@dad_chain

Buying and Selling DAD Chain

DAD Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD Chain directly using US dollars.

