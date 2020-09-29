Cypress Development (CVE:CYP) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.56

Shares of Cypress Development Corp (CVE:CYP) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.56, with a volume of 598459 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $18.92 million and a PE ratio of -31.25.

Cypress Development Company Profile (CVE:CYP)

Cypress Development Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for lithium, silver, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship project is the Clayton Valley lithium project comprising Dean and Glory claim blocks covering an area of approximately 5,700 acres located in Esmeralda County, Nevada.

