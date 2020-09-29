CTI Industries Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIB) Short Interest Down 50.0% in September

CTI Industries Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIB) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ CTIB opened at $1.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14. CTI Industries has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $8.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day moving average is $1.72.

CTI Industries (NASDAQ:CTIB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. CTI Industries had a negative return on equity of 605.09% and a negative net margin of 19.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 million for the quarter.

CTI Industries Corporation develops, produces, and distributes consumer and film products for commercial and industrial uses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties; and other inflatable toy items.

