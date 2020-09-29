CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Short Interest Update

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 54.2% from the August 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

CSPI stock opened at $8.83 on Tuesday. CSP has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $15.85. The company has a market cap of $37.77 million, a P/E ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.00 and a 200 day moving average of $8.46.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CSP had a negative return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $13.53 million during the quarter.

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security and managed services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. The company's High Performance Products segment offers computing systems for digital signal processing applications in the defense market; Ethernet adapters and solutions for various applications in the packet capture, financial transaction, and storage interconnect markets; ARC Series adapters for financial trading and network monitoring; and nVoy Series products comprising 100G Packet Broker and 10G Packet Recorder, and specialized software under the Myricom brand.

