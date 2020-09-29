CSFB Boosts Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Price Target to $42.00

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) had its target price lifted by CSFB from $13.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CSFB currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FLGT. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fulgent Genetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.04.

Shares of FLGT opened at $38.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 324.53 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.39. Fulgent Genetics has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $52.47.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $17.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.52 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 5.78%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 136,643 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $5,755,403.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 471,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,843,111.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 1,976 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total value of $55,051.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 603,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,819,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 257,339 shares of company stock worth $10,741,514. Corporate insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLGT. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 133.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 788,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,614,000 after purchasing an additional 451,351 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 435.5% in the 1st quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 327,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 266,351 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 599.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 285,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 244,499 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,488,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 667,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after purchasing an additional 117,812 shares during the period. 61.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

