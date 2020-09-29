CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) to announce earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. CrossFirst Bankshares reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.42. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.66. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CrossFirst Bankshares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CFB shares. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 555.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,415,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,842 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,470,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,350,000 after purchasing an additional 397,900 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,057,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,347,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 682.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after purchasing an additional 675,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 287.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 340,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 252,294 shares during the last quarter.

CFB stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.26. 275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,977. CrossFirst Bankshares has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.16.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and one-to-four family real estate loans; commercial loans across various industries, including the energy industry; and a variety of loans to individuals for personal and household purposes, such as secured and unsecured term loans, and home improvement loans.

