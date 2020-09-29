CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.96% from the company’s current price.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of CFB stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.26. 718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,977. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $449.61 million and a P/E ratio of 63.54.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and 1-4 family real estate loans, commercial loans, energy loans, and consumer loans.

