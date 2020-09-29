Critical Survey: DermTech (DMTK) and Its Competitors

DermTech (NASDAQ: DMTK) is one of 37 publicly-traded companies in the “Medical laboratories” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare DermTech to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for DermTech and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DermTech 0 0 3 0 3.00 DermTech Competitors 264 888 1175 86 2.45

DermTech currently has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 107.94%. As a group, “Medical laboratories” companies have a potential upside of 12.68%. Given DermTech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DermTech is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DermTech and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio DermTech $3.36 million -$19.69 million -3.77 DermTech Competitors $876.94 million $44.64 million 95.23

DermTech’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than DermTech. DermTech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

DermTech has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DermTech’s rivals have a beta of 1.29, meaning that their average share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares DermTech and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DermTech -599.76% -69.48% -60.96% DermTech Competitors -152.71% -37.06% -21.66%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.1% of DermTech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.5% of DermTech shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DermTech rivals beat DermTech on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc., a molecular genomics company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions. It also provides Nevome test, an adjunctive reflex test for the PLA; and adhesive skin sample collection kits, as well as gene expression assays for the Th1, Th2, IFN-gamma, and Th17 inflammatory pathways. The company sells its products to pathology and oncology practitioners. DermTech, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

