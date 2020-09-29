Critical Survey: Ashford (AINC) versus Its Rivals

Ashford (NYSE: AINC) is one of 44 publicly-traded companies in the “Management consulting services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Ashford to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

Get Ashford alerts:

This table compares Ashford and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashford -58.25% -88.48% 7.00% Ashford Competitors -63.35% -79.08% -11.78%

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Ashford and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ashford 0 0 0 0 N/A Ashford Competitors 250 660 847 48 2.38

As a group, “Management consulting services” companies have a potential upside of 33.94%. Given Ashford’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ashford has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ashford and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ashford $291.25 million -$13.85 million 0.83 Ashford Competitors $1.55 billion $102.66 million 21.23

Ashford’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Ashford. Ashford is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Ashford has a beta of 2.5, indicating that its share price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ashford’s rivals have a beta of 2.41, indicating that their average share price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.7% of Ashford shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.4% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 62.5% of Ashford shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.4% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ashford rivals beat Ashford on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc.(AMEX:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. as of November 5, 2019.

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.