Critical Contrast: BriaCell Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:BCTXF) versus Rigel Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:RIGL)

BriaCell Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:BCTXF) and Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BriaCell Therapeutics and Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BriaCell Therapeutics N/A N/A -$4.37 million N/A N/A Rigel Pharmaceuticals $59.29 million 6.58 -$66.89 million ($0.40) -5.78

BriaCell Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of BriaCell Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.8% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BriaCell Therapeutics and Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BriaCell Therapeutics N/A N/A -985.09% Rigel Pharmaceuticals -23.16% -37.85% -17.11%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BriaCell Therapeutics and Rigel Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BriaCell Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Rigel Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00

Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 224.68%. Given Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rigel Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than BriaCell Therapeutics.

Risk and Volatility

BriaCell Therapeutics has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Rigel Pharmaceuticals beats BriaCell Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

BriaCell Therapeutics Company Profile

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., an immuno-oncology focused biotechnology company, engages in developing approaches for the management of cancer. The company, in collaboration with Incyte Corp., is conducting a Phase I/IIa clinical trial of Bria-IMT, its lead candidate, in a combination study with Incyte drugs, INCMGA00012 and epacadostat, in advanced breast cancer. It also develops Bria-OTS, an off-the-shelf personalized immunotherapy, for advanced breast cancer. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in West Vancouver, Canada.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Phase III clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia. Its clinical programs also comprise R835, a proprietary molecule from its interleukin receptor associated kinase (IRAK) program, which is in Phase I clinical study for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company has research and license agreements with Aclaris Therapeutics International Limited for the development and commercialization of janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors for the treatment of alopecia areata and other dermatological conditions; AstraZeneca AB for the development and commercialization of R256, an inhaled JAK inhibitor; BerGenBio AS for the development and commercialization of AXL inhibitors in oncology; and Daiichi Sankyo to pursue research related to MDM2 inhibitors, a novel class of drug targets called ligases, as well as license and supply agreement with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize Tavalisse. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

