Critical Comparison: Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) & Odimo (NYSE:ODMO)

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) and Odimo (OTCMKTS:ODMO) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Tiffany & Co. has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Odimo has a beta of 6.77, indicating that its stock price is 577% more volatile than the S&P 500.

77.8% of Tiffany & Co. shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Tiffany & Co. shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Tiffany & Co. and Odimo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tiffany & Co. 0 16 2 0 2.11 Odimo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tiffany & Co. currently has a consensus price target of $129.92, suggesting a potential upside of 11.33%. Given Tiffany & Co.’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Tiffany & Co. is more favorable than Odimo.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tiffany & Co. and Odimo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tiffany & Co. $4.42 billion 3.20 $541.10 million $4.59 25.42 Odimo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Tiffany & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than Odimo.

Profitability

This table compares Tiffany & Co. and Odimo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiffany & Co. 6.72% 8.43% 4.09% Odimo N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Tiffany & Co. beats Odimo on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings. The company sells its products through retail, Internet and catalog, business-to-business, and wholesale distribution channels. As of January 31, 2019, it operated 124 stores in the Americas, 90 stores in the Asia-Pacific, 55 stores in Japan, 47 stores in Europe, and 5 stores in the United Arab Emirates. Tiffany & Co. was founded in 1837 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Odimo

Odimo, Inc. is a non-operating shell company, which engages in seeking for merger, acquisition, and business combination with an operating company. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

