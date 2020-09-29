Critical Comparison: Emerge Energy Services (OTCMKTS:EMESQ) vs. Hecla Mining (OTCMKTS:HL)

Emerge Energy Services (OTCMKTS:EMESQ) and Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.6% of Hecla Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Hecla Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Emerge Energy Services and Hecla Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emerge Energy Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Hecla Mining 0 7 3 0 2.30

Hecla Mining has a consensus target price of $5.19, indicating a potential upside of 3.21%. Given Hecla Mining’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hecla Mining is more favorable than Emerge Energy Services.

Profitability

This table compares Emerge Energy Services and Hecla Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emerge Energy Services N/A N/A N/A Hecla Mining -8.51% -1.21% -0.75%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Emerge Energy Services and Hecla Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emerge Energy Services $313.59 million 0.00 -$128.54 million N/A N/A Hecla Mining $673.27 million 3.95 -$99.56 million ($0.13) -38.69

Hecla Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Emerge Energy Services.

Summary

Hecla Mining beats Emerge Energy Services on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders. It owns 100% interests in the Greens Creek mine located on Admiralty Island in southeast Alaska; Lucky Friday mine located in northern Idaho; Casa Berardi mine located in the Abitibi region of northwestern Quebec, Canada; and San Sebastian mine located in the city of Durango, Mexico. The company also holds 100% interests in the Fire Creek mine located in Lander County, Nevada; and Hollister and Midas mines located in Elko County, Nevada. Hecla Mining Company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

